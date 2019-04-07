Man held for making fake bomb threat at Pune hotel

The cyber crime branch of the Pune police arrested a man for allegedly issuing bomb threats on behalf of terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The accused, identified as Chandramohan Singh Suriyal (34), a resident of Dehradun, was taken into custody on Friday and brought on transmit remand to Pune. Two mobile handsets and a modem were seized from his possession by the police.

According to the police, on March 6, Suriyal posing as a member of JeM, called up Four Points hotel on Ahmednagar road stating that there was a bomb planted on the premises via voice over internet protocol (VOIP) facility. Voice over internet protocol allows you to make voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line.

Jairam Paigude, police inspector of the cyber crime branch stated that the accused holds a bachelor of science (BSc) and master of business administration (MBA) degree. The accused had borrowed Rs 4.50 lakh from a friend. In order to get rid of the constant questioning, the accused told the friend that an acquittance would hand over the money at the hotel. In an attempt to mask his plan, Suriyal called the hotel and issued the threat, said the police.

A first information report (FIR) was registered by Vishal Pujari, director of corporate affairs, Four Points hotel, at the Vimantal police station.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 16:26 IST