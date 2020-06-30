Man in judicial custody for stalking 23-year-old, beating up her cousin

pune

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 19:37 IST

A man has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday for stalking a 23-year-old woman and beating up her cousin in Hinjewadi on Sunday.

The arrested man has been identified as Akshay Buchade (24), a resident of Marunji in Hinjewadi. The incident occurred between 9pm and 10pm on Sunday night in Shantainagar area of Hinjewadi.

“He has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody. The complainant has said that he had been stalking her for the past month or so,” said assistant police inspector Kavita Rupnar of the Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

Buchade was driving a red coloured Maruti Swift car registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad and followed the complainant and her cousin sister, who were on a two-wheeler.

“Her cousin sister was dropping her home. On their way to the complainant’s house, he followed her in his car. When the cousin sister was returning after dropping her, he blocked the complainant’s way. Then, the cousin sister’s brother arrived there in his car and asked him to leave,” said police sub-inspector RR Diwate of Hinjewadi police station who registered the case.

Buchade blocked the brother’s car with his own and kicked the vehicle and damaging its surface. When the complainant’s brother tried to stop him, two of Buchade’s friends joined him in beating him up, according to the complainant.

The police arrested Buchade on Monday afternoon and presented him in court on Tuesday.

A case under Sections 354(d) (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hinjewadi police station.