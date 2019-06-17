Man kicks sleeping daughter, attacks wife with a knife

A man was booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for physically assaulting his daughter and attacking his wife with a knife during a domestic fight. The incident took place on June 14.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Gangasagar Prajapati, 40. The complainant in the matter was lodged by the wife of the accused, Sonamati Rajesh Prajapati, 35, a resident of Gaikwadnagar, Dighi.

While Rajesh is an out-of-work cab driver, Sonamati works at the front desk of a private hospital.

“He did not live with his two daughters and wife. He was living with his mother in Bhandup, Navi Mumbai, according to the complainant. So when he came home (in Pune), she did not open the door. When we reached, the lock on the door was broken,” said head constable Sanjay Kale, of Dighi police station.

His wife submitted in her complaint that he was under the influence of alcohol when he came home.

According to the complaint, Rajesh was enraged that his wife or the two daughters did not open the door for him. In a fit of rage, he went to his 12-year-old daughter Khushi, who was sleeping and started kicking her. When the complainant tried to stop him, he allegedly hit her on the head with a rock that he was carrying in his pocket before proceeding to pick up a knife from the kitchen to attack her.

“We reached the spot within minutes,” said police naik Sandeep Kamble who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) and 506(1) (punishment for criminal intimidation with a weapon) has been registered.

