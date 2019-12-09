Man killed over land dispute in Vishrantwadi

pune

A 29-year-old man was killed over a land dispute in Vishrantwadi on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Vivek Balasaheb Panchamukh, a resident of Lohegaon.

According to the police, the incident took place at 9pm. The officials are on the lookout for the accused, identified as Anand Panchamukh. Sumit Panchamukh, 25, has filed a complaint.

Vivek, who is a distant relative of the complainant, was found with injuries on his head and ears, said police.

“Prima facie, it appears that the deceased has bought 36 gunthas in Ranjangaon from one of the suspects. Though the paperwork was done, the deceased did not pay the full amount. There are a few other suspects in the case whose identity we cannot reveal,” said Ravindra Kadam, inspector (crime), Vishrantwadi police station, who is investigating the case.

