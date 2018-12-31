Man remanded to police custody for driving Pune girl to suicide

Hrishikesh Pradeep Yadav, 23, from Walva in Sangli was arrested late on Saturday night for allegedly driving a girl, Tejal Vijay Pavse, 20, to suicide. Pavse was a resident of Gajalakshmi society, Hanuman nagar.

Yadav, a businessman, was produced in the local court on Sunday and has been remanded to two days in police custody. The deceased girl was a second year student of bachelor’s in Commerce from Symbiosis, according to the police.

The two met on Instagram, exchanged phone numbers and have been in a relationship. Yadav had also come to Pune to meet the girl. Later, Yadav apparently ended the relationship over text saying that his business is not allowing him to give enough time for her and he also wished her to stay happy in her life. The message was sent on December 17 after which Pavse hung herself.

The police did not suspect the man initially but the deceased woman’s parents insisted that it was because of the text message that the girl hung herself from the ceiling of her house.

“They knew each other for a year and a half. The parents are in a shock. After speaking to her near and dear ones, the parents insisted on filing a case against the man,” said Kiran Popatrao Madne, police sub inspector, Chatuhshrungi police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station against Yadav.

