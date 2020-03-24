e-paper
Home / Pune News / Man’s arrest leads to recovery of stolen goods worth Rs 15.86 lakh

Man’s arrest leads to recovery of stolen goods worth Rs 15.86 lakh

pune Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
The Pune police arrested a man and recovered items worth Rs 17.87 lakh from him, Rs 15,86,000 of that linked to house robberies, according to a statement issued by city police on Tuesday

The man, identified as Jaydya Gaikwad, was arrested on March 21 from Baner. The arrest was made by a team led by police sub-inspector Prabhakar Kapure of Samarth police station. He was remanded to police custody by a local court till Wednesday.

During his police custody, the police first found 20.5 tola (over 210 grammes) of gold jewellery, which Gaikwad had stolen from a house in Rasta peth on the intermediate night of March 17-18, said officials.

Gaiwad also confessed to have stolen from a house in Rajendranagar, Navi peth, and used the gold to take a loan from a loan provider in Baner.

The stolen gold against which he had taken a loan was found to be around 43.9 tola (over 510 grammes). The gold was seized from the loan provider. The police have found his involvement in multiple other cases, according to the statement.

The total gold recovery was found to be of 63.9 tola (over 700 grammes) worth Rs 15,86,000. The police also seized a Hyundai i10 car used in the thefts.

Thus the total recovery is estimated to be Rs 17,86,000, said police.

