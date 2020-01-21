Man suspects wife of having an affair, attacks her with a stone in Pune

pune

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 17:26 IST

The Wakad police have booked the husband of a 22-year-old woman for allegedly attacking her with a stone with the motive of killing her on Monday morning.

The Wakad police have identified the accused as Arjun Laxman Bhartiya (27), a resident of Kalewadi, while his wife has been identified as Dolly (22).

According to assistant police inspector TS Bhogam, the incident took place at 4am when the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, woke up Dolly and attacked her with a stone. Before attacking her, Arjun asked whether she was having an extramarital affair.

“She sustained injuries on her head, neck, back and hands. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the victim’s house, but Arjun fled the scene. The neighbours brought her to the hospital. We will arrest him soon,” Bhogam said.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the accused. A police team has been formed to nab the accused, investigators said.