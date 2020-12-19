e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Man wanted in 22-year-old cheating case arrested by Pune police

Man wanted in 22-year-old cheating case arrested by Pune police

The Sadashiv peth resident was found living in a rented house in Kothrud.

pune Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday.
A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
         

A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday.

The arrested man was identified as Sandeep Sudhakar Dhaygude (53), a resident of Sadashiv peth in Pune who was found living in a rented house in Kothrud.

He was booked with two others in the case - Anand Prabhakar Gore, a resident of Navi peth currently residing in America and Subroto Das, a resident of Andheri East in Mumbai, according to a statement issued by Unit 4 of Pune police crime branch.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) Of Indian Penal Code was registered against the three at Chatuhshrungi police station in 1998.

They were accused of duping the Senapati Bapat Road branch of Vidya co-operative bank. The three had forged documents to siphon Rs 13,55,936 from the bank, according to the police statement.

The police claim that the arrested man has confessed his involvement in the 1998 case.

The man has been handed over to Chatuhshrungi police station officials who will investigate the case further.

The man will be produced in a local court on Saturday.

top news
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
‘India is not weak, won’t tolerate any aggression’: Rajnath Singh
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
‘One big family’: What happened in key Congress meet
Met Amit Shah in 2014 for the first time, recalls Suvendu
Met Amit Shah in 2014 for the first time, recalls Suvendu
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of home minister Amit Shah
NHS: 27 per cent married women in state have experienced spousal violence
NHS: 27 per cent married women in state have experienced spousal violence
Boeing 737 Max crashes: 5 key findings by US Senate investigators
Boeing 737 Max crashes: 5 key findings by US Senate investigators
Pompeo accuses CCP of blocking WHO investigation, spreading misinformation
Pompeo accuses CCP of blocking WHO investigation, spreading misinformation
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In