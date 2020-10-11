e-paper
Home / Pune News / Maratha leaders, organisations split on MPSC postponement

Maratha leaders, organisations split on MPSC postponement

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray postponed the MPSC examination on the request of various Maratha organisations

pune Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:19 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Hindustan Times, Pune
Maratha organisations had warned the state government that if the MPSC examination wasn’t postponed, the exam will face disturbances.
Maratha organisations had warned the state government that if the MPSC examination wasn’t postponed, the exam will face disturbances. (HT PHOTO)
         

The Maratha organisations and leaders are now divided over the issue of cancelling the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) preliminary examination which was scheduled for October 11.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray postponed the MPSC examination on the request of various Maratha organisations on Friday.

Sambhaji Brigade’s former leader Pravin Gaikwad, said, “I was of the view that MPSC examination should be conducted as per schedule because students have been preparing for it since the past six months. More than 23 per cent of students from the Maratha caste are getting selected in these examinations, instead of blocking their future in 11 per cent reservation, let them give the examination.”

Gaikwad said, “I am of the view that in the next five to ten years, a lot of opportunities are going to open in the industrial sector. We should prepare our students in a way that they can get chances in the industrial sector easily based on their skills. We offer to give protection to students if the examination was conducted, but now the state government has postponed it.”

BJP MP Sambhaji Raje Bhosale and MLA Vinayak Mete welcomed the state government’s decision to postpone the MPSC examination and demanded that now the state government must concentrate on getting a reservation for the Maratha caste.

Meanwhile, OBC leader and Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal criticised the state government’s decision and said that ideally, the examination should be conducted at the right time.



Thackeray’s decision of postponing the exam hasn’t gone down well with the students who were set to appear for it on Sunday.

Ramesh Desale who is preparing for the examination, said, “As the examination was scheduled, I decided to stay in Pune and prepare for it. There are many difficulties to manage food and other things in this Covid-19 situation, but we were preparing for the exams. If there was a problem with the reservation issue, the government can keep the exam and put results on hold. They can announce the results as per the new reservation policy.”

Another MPSC aspirant, Kishor Sanap said the postponement is disturbing news for him.

“ Actually, it is very disturbing if the examination got cancelled two days before the scheduled date. It would be very difficult to start again with preparations.”

