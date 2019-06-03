Market Watch: Drought-like condition dries up vegetable supply in Pune district

Hot and humid climate along with severe drought-like conditions in the neighbouring districts of Pune has affected vegetable supply to the wholesale and retail markets. On Sunday, only 130 trucks arrived at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune, as compared to last week’s 160 trucks. APMC, Pune received 175 trucks on May 19.

Vilas Bhujbal, president of Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Traders' and Agents' Association, said, "Due to water scarcity the summer cropping system has been damaged. Leafy vegetables were drastically damaged. This has affected the vegetable supply, however, the prices were stable due to low demand. There is a high chance of an increase in prices this week.”

The quality of the produce has degraded as vegetables were damaged due to water scarcity and reduced rainfall during the pre-monsoon period. The worst-affected are leafy vegetables which were to be harvested and cultivated in the neighbouring districts of the city.

At least 80 bags of onions and 50 vehicles with potatoes arrived at the APMC, Pune, on Sunday. Five vehicles with tomatoes and four with green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 14:48 IST