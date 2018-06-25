Market watch: Onion prices shoot up in Pune due to short supply

Short supply and high demand for onions has led to an increase in their price by almost 10 per cent on Sunday at the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Pune.

“The onion crop in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh were damaged because of high temperature in May. Maharashtra has not received enough rainfall for sowing the new onion crop and hence, all these factors were responsible in escalating the price of onions,”said Ritesh Poman, an onion trader from Market yard, Pune.

Supply of vegetables to the agricultural produce market committee(APMC), Pune increased with monsoon setting in and prices of most other agricultural commodities stabilised after a long time.

"On Sunday, APMC Pune witnessed arrival of 175 trucks of vegetables. We hope the good supply continues for the next few days," said Vilas Bhujbal, president of Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders' and agents' association, Pune.

The price of tomatoes slightly increased from ₹100-₹120 per 10 kg to ₹120-₹140 per 10 kg. Similarly, prices of onion increased from ₹90-₹100 per 10 kg to ₹110-₹130 per 10 kg.

On Sunday, potatoes were sold at ₹130-₹170 per 10 kg against ₹130-₹180 per 10 kg last week. The cost of French beans also settled at ₹100 per 10kg from ₹120-₹130 per 10 kg.

As many as 3,000 bags of onion and 200 bags of tomatoes arrived at the APMC, Pune, on Sunday. Also, a total of four tempos of green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts.

Commodities - Prices of Jun 24 - Prices on Jun 17

Onion - Rs 110-130/10 kg - Rs 90-100/10 kg

Tomato - Rs 120-140/10 kg - Rs 100-120/10 kg

Ginger - Rs 520-560/10 kg - Rs 500-520/10 kg

Groundnut - Rs 280-350/10 kg - Rs 250-300/10 kg

French beans - Rs 120-130/ 10 kg - Rs100/10 kg

Potato - Rs 130-170/ 10 kg - Rs130-180/10kg