Market watch: Onions hit an all-time low in Pune

In the agricultural produce market committee (APMC), Pune the price of the premium quality onions, which was earlier between ₹ 10 and ₹15 per kg, has now crashed to ₹ 4. As the harvest of the rabi onion crop gains pace across the key producing areas of the state, the constant drop in prices had left suppliers concerned.

“Farmers and traders have left over stock from the previous rabi season which is in turn creating a supply pressure on the market leading to fall in prices. Hence impacting the prices of the fresh produce The sharp decline in the market price has resulted in major loss to the farmers. ” said Ritesh Pomen an onion trader.

On Sunday,the prices of tomatoes,capsicums,ladies finger increased by 15 per cent while the prices of peas shows a declining graph.On Sunday, APMC, Pune received 160 trucks of vegetables out of which 60 were from outside Maharashtra. The prices of tomatoes increased after long timefrom ₹ 30 to ₹ 60 per 10 kilogramme last week to ₹ 80 to ₹100 per 10 kilogramme. Capcisum prices increased from ₹ 150 - ₹ 200 per 10 kilogrammes to ₹200 to ₹250 per 10 kilogrammes. Ladies finger was sold at inflated rate from ₹250 to ₹350 per 10 kilogrammes to ₹400 per 10 kilogrammes on Sunday.

However on consecutive fourth week, prices of peas shows a declining trend.On Sunday peas were sold at ₹300 to ₹320 per 10 kilogrammes against ₹600-650 per 10 kilogrammes last week.

