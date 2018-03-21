Maruti courier staff’s curiosity led to Ahmednagar blast

Sandeep Bhujbal (40) and Sanjay Kshirsagar (29) were the two employees of Maruti courier agency in Maliwada area of Ahmednagar who were sorting parcels to be dispatched when the terror blast took place.

While Sandeep suffered injuries to his left eye and palm, Sanjay was hurt in the chest and had to undergo surgery at the Anand Rushiji hospital. Both were stated to be out of danger.

According to the Ahmednagar police, it was at around 9.45 pm on Tuesday that Kshirsagar opened the parcel which was to be couriered to Pune-based social activist Nahar, whose voluntary organisation ‘Sarhad’ has done humanitarian work for Kashmiri children over the decades.

Kshirsagar found a radio set inside the package which exploded the moment he connected it to a power socket. Ahmednagar police described the device as a low-intensity explosive device with a “white powder”.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sandeep Bhujbal said, “As per our routine, we were busy finishing our work to go home when at around 9.45pm, I heard a huge explosion. Our office was filled with smoke and Sanjay and I rushed outside. We were shifted to the hospital by the police and residents. I do not know what really happened in our office,” he said.

Dr Ashish Bhandari, an administrative officer at Anand Rushiji hospital, said Sandeep suffered injuries to his left eye and left palm and was stable. Sanjay was undergoing surgery to remove foreign particles embedded in his body. He suffered injuries to his chest, Dr Bhandari said.

Archana Zodge, who resides next to the courier shop, said she was having dinner with her family when the explosion occurred. “I thought, as usual people were bursting firecrackers to celebrate a birthday and therefore ignored it. But when people gathered in large numbers, we realised that something big had happened,” she said. The Zodges supplied electricity to Maruti courier shop on a monthly rental basis.