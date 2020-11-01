Mask rates go for a toss despite state govt directions

pune

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:15 IST

Medical stores in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been selling masks at no fixed rate despite the state government’s October 20 circular on the issue.

According to the state government’s rate, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) certified N-95 V shape (including magnum N-95 V-shape mask) should cost Rs 19. However, a range of medical stores have their own price tag for the masks.

“We have informed all the chemists to sell masks according to the fixed rate as per the state government. While many chemists have different types of masks like the one made of cloth; they have different rates. Many chemists also have an old stock available which has an old maximum retail price tag and regarding it neither the food drug and the administration nor the mask manufacturer companies have given us any direction until now. So, at many places there is confusion,” said Anil Belkar, secretary, chemist association of Pune district.

“Our intention is to not make money selling masks and if we find any case where a chemist is flouting rules then we will take action against them,” added Belkar.

A spot visit by HT found out that prices of the same mask vary in different medical shops.

Vivekanand medical were selling N-95 V shape masks at Rs 60 while Ganesh Medical at Dange Chowk claimed the same mask was Rs 80.

According to Ganesh Medical store, the original N95 cost Rs 200, Mahadev Medical at Thergaon also had their own set of rates – single layer Rs 50, double layers Rs 100, and five layers Rs 200.”

Same fluctuations of rates were noticed in Pimpri market, Morwadi, Sadashiv peth, Kothrud, Baner, and Aundh.

Aditya Medical at Dange chowk, claimed “I don’t have the N95 masks available now, but rates are between Rs 19-Rs 50.”

Vivekanand medical store who was selling other varieties of masks along with N-95 said, “The demand of N95 has gone down as people are preferring buying matching masks from cloth shops and for most people single layer, the double-layer does not matter.”

“Seven days before I purchased a mask of Rs 150 from a medical shop and the same mask my friend purchased it for Rs 80 yesterday (October 31),” said Rushikesh Phadnis, a resident.

“On October 23, we sent a circular to all chemists regarding the selling of masks at the rates fixed by the state government. Even if they have old stock, they have to sell masks at new rates. Till now we have done 336 inspections in Pune and Pimpri and Chinchwad among which 22 have been given show-cause notice. The inspection will continue further as well,” said Suresh Patil, joint commissioner, food and drug administration, Pune.

Box

Description of Masks; MRP per piece + GST (in Rs);

NIOSH certified N-95 V shape (Including *Magnum N-95 V shape mask); Rs 19

2 NIOSH certified N-95 3D mask (Including *Magnum N-95 MH 3D mask); Rs 25

3 NIOSH certified N-95 without valve (including #Venus 14488 V4400-N-95 mask without valve ); Rs 28

4 NIOSH certified N-95 cup shape without valve

A Magnum N-95 MH cup; Rs 49

B Venus CN95+ N-95 cup shape mask without valve; Rs 29

C Venus 713W-N-95-6WE cup style without valve; Rs 37

D Venus 723W-N-95-6RE cup style without valve; Rs 29

5 FFP2 Mask: ISI certified (including #Venus 14491 V-4420+ FFP2 mask); Rs 12

6 2 Ply surgical with loop or tie; Rs 3

7 3 Ply surgical with Melt Blown (including #Venus 14520-3 Ply Mask); Rs 4

8 Doctors kit of 5 N-95 masks + 5 3Ply melt-blown mask (including #Venus doctors kit); Rs 127

NIOSH: National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, USA.

Magnum: Magnum Health & safety Pvt. Ltd.

Venus: Venus Health and Safety Pvt. Ltd.

FFP: Filtering face piece