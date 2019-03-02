Massive fire burns old wada in Pune, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out in an old wada behind the Mandai Ganpati mandal in the city on Friday morning. The wada at 126, Shukrawar Peth, is at least 50-years-old, and is a ground-plus-one structure owned by one Ravindra Ranchodas Sheth.

Fire brigade officials said the fire broke out at 8.30 am, when stored logs wada got ignited due to a short circuit. In just over half-an-hour, by 9.09 am, the wooden infrastructure of the wada, including the walls, were reduced to ash.

There have been no human casualties reported. Seven fire tenders, four water tankers manned by 20 fire brigade personnel were pressed into action.

Prashant Ranpise, fire chief, said, “We suspect the outbreak of fire due to a short circuit. The wada is made mostly of wood and it burned easily. The cost damage will easily run into a few lakh rupees, including the damage to household goods. The wada was occupied by students staying on rent and they all ran out before the fire engulfed the entire building.”

Ranpise added that fire brigade personnel successfully extracted three LPG cylinders to prevent explosions.

Policemen from adjoining police stations rushed to the spot to aid the fire brigade even as thick black smoke filled the air around Mandai leading to some panic among residents of the entire area.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 16:39 IST