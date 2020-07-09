e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Maximum family members to benefit from PMC health scheme

Maximum family members to benefit from PMC health scheme

We will come up with new guidelines soon after consultation with elected members, says Shekhar Gaikwad, municipal commissioner

pune Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Under PMC health scheme the civic body shares 50 per cent of the total private hospital bill cost and the rest 50 per cent should be paid by the residents.
Under PMC health scheme the civic body shares 50 per cent of the total private hospital bill cost and the rest 50 per cent should be paid by the residents.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to extend its health scheme for urban poor by giving maximum benefit to the residents amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under this scheme, PMC shares 50 per cent of the total private hospital bill cost and the rest 50 per cent should be paid by the residents.

Shekhar Gaikwad, municipal commissioner, said, “As per the existing norm a family can take the benefit of up to Rs1 lakh per annum under this scheme. But if one member tests positive for the virus there are chances that others might also test positive so we will cover maximum family members under the scheme.”

“Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol is also positive about the move,” said Gaikwad.

”We will come up with new guidelines soon after consultation with elected members,” said Gaikwad.

.

top news
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
Border situation ‘improving’, next round of meeting soon, says China
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
India’s pharma industry an asset for entire world, says PM Narendra Modi
‘Arrest or surrender’: Congress takes a swipe at BJP with a video of Vikas Dubey
‘Arrest or surrender’: Congress takes a swipe at BJP with a video of Vikas Dubey
J-K police say LeT terrorists stalked BJP leader before killing him
J-K police say LeT terrorists stalked BJP leader before killing him
PM Oli floats an ‘Emergency’ plan to keep his chair intact, Prez is non-committal
PM Oli floats an ‘Emergency’ plan to keep his chair intact, Prez is non-committal
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
‘Biggest difference he brought ...’: Waqar lauds Kohli’s contribution
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone off, search underway
Seoul mayor reported missing, his phone off, search underway
Watch: Madurai restaurant sells ‘Mask Parottas’ to create awareness on Covid
Watch: Madurai restaurant sells ‘Mask Parottas’ to create awareness on Covid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In