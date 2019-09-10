MCCIA announces fellowship programme for graduates and postgraduates

pune

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) announced a one-year fellowship programme for young graduates and postgraduates on Tuesday.

“MCCIA has a rich legacy of 85 years and organises a lot of programmes on skill development and industry-academia linkages. However, for the first time we would induct young graduates or postgraduates to a programme, where the youths will to be associated with the chamber as a scholar or a fellow for a year,” said Prashant Girbane, director, MCCIA.

The fellows will get hands-on experience of working in functional areas of more than 16 industry verticals and be able to participate in multiple projects with MCCIA members and directors.

Interested candidates can visit the MCCIA website and fill up a brief application form online. Out of the applications, MCCIA will shortlist 10 candidates. Each of these fellows are expected to be with MCCIA for a year. The fellowship could be extended beyond the stipulated time if the fellow is interested as well as MCCIA finds his/her contribution valuable which will be decided after a review is conducted at end of the fellowship.

The fellowship involves a lot of hands-on projects and activities, with few classroom sessions as well. The fellows will receive a stipend per month during the fellowship.

