MCCIA connects with members digitally during lockdown

pune

Updated: May 11, 2020 17:46 IST

The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has held 44 free webinars with a participation of at least 7,205 across programmes on MSME support, women entrepreneurs, agriculture, soft skills enhancement among others, since the nationwide lockdown has been announced on March 25.

MCCIA remains connected with its members via the digital platform during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown conducting awareness programmes and leadership skill segments.

Pradeep Bhargava, president, MCCIA said, “During these difficult times, MCCIA is trying to continue our responsibility of advocacy with various layers of the government at the Centre, state and local. Along with the advocacy, we are also continuing to engage with our members in the best possible way. Dozens of online programmes have been conducted which witnessed a participation of thousands of industries. Till the May 17 lockdown, all online programmes of MCCIA will be free.”

Some of the programmes have focused on supporting MSMEs to sail through the difficult phase and as many as seven programmes discussed women entrepreneurs. MCCIA conducted four programmes to strengthen the agricultural segment and arranged interactions on themes like managing virtual teams: the future of work; food processing industries - discussions amid Covid-19, Covid-19: legal implications; journey of quality excellence; digital tools to run your business during lockdown; interaction with doctors; sessions on GST and decoding Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) amongst others.

Focus on financial schemes and government interaction has also been a primary activity during the lockdown period. The MCCIA conducted special sessions on financial schemes with banks like Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi )and Bank of Maharashtra.

An interactive session with Lokesh HD, joint director general of foreign trade, Pune and Rupesh Kumar Sharma, regional head, export import, Bank of India, Pune, focused on the continuation of the foreign trade policy and procedures, extension in time limit for compliances, addressing finance needs of exporters and information on concessions given to the exporters.

Similarly, the session on supply chain and operations- challenges and solutions post lockdown, gave insights into aspects like inventory management, cost reduction techniques and leadership to be demonstrated by the small business owners post the lockdown.