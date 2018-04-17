Medical Council reserves five per cent medical seats for students with disabilities

Five per cent seats for students who want to pursue post graduation in medicine across the country will now be reserved for students with disabilities as per a recent circular issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The circular includes 21 disabilities like partial loss of hearing, muscular dystrophy, thalassemia, dyslexia, cerebral palsy and Parkinson’s disease among others and is no more limited to physical disabilities.

Pravin Shingare, director, directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said, “Earlier three per cent seats were reserved for students with disabilities which has been increased to five per cent. Mostly students with physical disabilities were included, but now we have included other disabilities as well.”

MCI has recently released a circular stating that five per cent seats of the annual sanctioned intake capacity are filled by persons with benchmark disabilities in accordance with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, based on the merit list of National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to post graduate medical courses. It adds that the candidate should have minimum marks of 45 percentile for general category and 40 percentile for SC/ST/OBC in NEET for post graduate courses.

Doctors too have stated that students with certain disabilities can undertake a post graduate course in medicine and this move would encourage them to pursue the same.