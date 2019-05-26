Meditation programme has changed millions of lives all over the world, says Kamlesh Patel

Edusights, the first seminar organised by Hindustan Times and Mint, was held at Hyatt Pune on Saturday. Kamlesh Patel, global president of Heartfulness Institute and founder Heartfulness Education Trust was the chief guest. Distinguished guests and panellists from the ministry of education, professionals, NGOs, bureaucrats and media professionals also attended the event.

In his inaugural speech, Patel said, “In order to learn the technique of meditation, it is very necessary to have the interest and the ability to observe. The programme of meditation by Heartfulness Institute is a disrupter in a positive way, as we all get disrupted in some way or the other. Despite economical success there is so much of loneliness and we need to learn to save ourselves and our children from it. The meditation programme has changed millions of lives all over the world, so everyone should try it once.”

The event commenced with the inaugural address by Abhay Vaidya, resident editor, Pune, Hindustan Times. Pragya Kalia, vice-president, circulation and product, Hindustan Times gave an introduction on the topic — Education in age of disruption — which was the focal point of the conclave. Ekta Bouderlique, national coordinator, Heartfulness Education Trust gave a presentation on the various works done by the trust across the globe. Patel launched the Marathi version of his book Designing Destiny.

Sanjay Bhatia, chairman, Mumbai Port Trust and secretary, Government of India; Anuradha Bhatia, principal chief commissioner, income tax, Pune; Vijay Bhatkar, dean, MIT World Peace University; Radhakrishnan Pillai, deputy director of masters in leadership science, Mumbai University; Shantilal Gulabchand Muttha, founder, Bhartiya Jain Sanghatana; J Krishnamurthy, adviser research and programmes, Brighter Minds; Prof Kavi Arya, computer science and engineering department, IIT Powai and Tushar Pradhan, chief investment officer, HSBC Asset Management company were present at the conclave.

First Published: May 26, 2019 15:01 IST