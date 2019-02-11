Minimum temperature likely to rise from February 11 in Pune, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there can be a significant rise in the minimum temperature from Monday as the northerly wind flowing from Jammu and Kashmir towards Maharashtra will be partially cut off.

Anupam Kashyapi head of weather at IMD Pune, said, “A western disturbance is approaching along with induced cyclonic condition which is responsible for cut off of the northerly winds flowing from Jammu and Kashmir towards the state. As a result there are chances of rise in the minimum temperature from Monday onwards.”

Kashyapi further said that,“There is supply of moisture from the Bay of Bengal as a result of presence of anti-cyclone conditions over peninsular India, so we are expecting light rainfall along with cloudy weather over isolated pockets of north and central Maharashtra on February 13 and 14 and over isolated pockets of Vidarbha on February 14 and 15.”

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Shivajinagar was 6.2 degrees Celsius which was -5 degrees Celsius below the normal.In Lohegaon it was 10.5 degrees Celsius a significant -5.2 degrees Celsius below normal.

According to the IMD, Nashik reported 4 degrees Celsius as the lowest minimum temperature in the state on Sunday. It was followed by Ahmednagar which recorded 4.9 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius at Pune and Malegaon and Aurangabad recoded 6.4 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Pune was cooler than the popular tourist spot Mahabaleshwar. The hill station reported the minimum temperature at 12.2 degree Celsius.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 15:02 IST