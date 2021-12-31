e-paper
Pune News / Minor among four held for theft of bikes in Pune

Minor among four held for theft of bikes in Pune

pune Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 20:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A minor is among four held by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the theft of at least 11 two-wheelers, collectively worth Rs 7.5 lakh.

The four were found on December 27 by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police crime branch Unit 3 in Medankarwadi area of Shikrapur.

Besides the minor boy, three have been identified as Pratik Machindra Taware (19) a resident of Kharabwadi area of Chakan; Haribhau Datta Jadhav (39) a resident of Vadebolhai in Haveli; and Nasir Mohammad Shaikh (50), a resident of Nimgaon in Shirur, according to police.

The four were detained under Section 41(1)(d) of Code of Criminal Procedure and their whereabouts were investigated, according to a statement by the crime branch.

The recovered motorcycles were reported stolen in various parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad, and one in Solapur. Of the 11 bikes, one each was reported stolen in Mhalunge, Dighi, Bhosari, Dattawadi, Shikhrapur, Khed, and Tembhurni police stations; while two each were reported stolen at Ranjangaon and Bhosari MIDC police stations.

Taware has been booked in two previous cases of vehicle theft, according to police.

