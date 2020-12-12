Minor kills girlfriend’s kin, commits suicide

pune

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 02:26 IST

A 17-year-old boy knifed his girlfriend’s 68-year-old grandmother and 10-year-old brother to death in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city before ending his life by jumping in front of a moving train on Thursday night.

The teenager stormed the house of the girl’s family and attacked the victims, slitting their throats and stabbing them. The crime was apparently a fallout of the family’s objection to the friendship between the teenager and the 20-year-old granddaughter. Following a complaint by the victims’ family, the local Gittikhadan police registered a case of murder against the teenager, who reportedly killed himself by jumping before a train. His body was found on tracks.

Sunil Chavan, the investigating officer, confirmed the incident, saying that there had been repeated altercations between the teenager and his girlfriend’s family in the past few months.