Mobile human milk van stuck in a supply versus demand rut in Pune

The Pune municipal corporation-run Kamla Nehru hospital’s human milk van is currently stuck in a ‘supply vs demand’ counter-intuitive state of affairs.

The unique initiative - a mobile human milk van - dates back to 2016, however, Dr A Sabne, assistant health officer, PMC, says: “The human milk bank at the Kamla Nehru hospital is inactive. We are not getting enough donors and there are some issues related to internal coordination.”

The service is meant for neonates who are unable to be breastfed by their mothers, especially those in a neonatal ICU. PMC health chief, Dr Ramchandra Hankare, has his own explanation for the current state of inoperation of the milk bank. “Human milk banks are meant for children of working women and if there is a demand and if people want us to restart the facility, we will do so. We have the set-up and we can start, if women want it.”

Dr Sharad Agarkhedkar, senior paediatrician and past president of the Indian medical association (IMA), Pune, said. “Human milk or mother’s milk is a boon for newborns and is needed for those who are admitted in the neonatal ICU. We have managed to reduce the mortality in newborns and premature babies from 30% to 5.6%.”

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 16:54 IST