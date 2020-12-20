e-paper
Mobile shop broken into, padlock and 5 mobile phones stolen in Pune

pune Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 21:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A mobile shop was broken into and robbed by a person who used a duplicate key and fled with the padlock on the shop shutter in Kondhwa area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Five mobile phones collectively worth Rs 61,448 were stolen, according to the complainant. A complaint was lodged by shop owner Govind Kshirsagar (26) of Yewaliwadi.

“There was no sign of forced break-In and the padlock was missing. The complainant said that the key is with multiple people who work and manage the shop. We are questioning everyone,” said sub-inspector Prabhakar Kapure of Kondhwa police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.

