Modi’s foreign policy aims to make India a human resources power, says Pune author

There is a new goal for India which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has added as an extra factor to India’s foreign policy: to build India as a human resources power,” said professor Rajendra Abhyankar, author and former ambassador and professor of practice of diplomacy and public affairs, during the launch of his book, Indian Diplomacy: Beyond Strategic Autonomy unveiled at an event organised by Pune International Centre (PIC).

“There have been some important steps taken in the last few years, in terms of the foreign policy, but there is no movement seen to take it forward and make it a national practice,” he added.

Abhyankar’s book was launched by MK Mangalmurti, former ambassador; professor Amitav Malik director, programs committee, PIC, and others.

Abhyankar, while fielding several questions from the audience, said, “We are being active in various international groups of nations, interacting with the members of the United Nation’s Security Council, and have a good outreach in Africa. We are improving our relations with certain countries.”

Abhyankar also talked about India’s efforts to get in the United Nations Security Council. “In 2016, for the first time, it was decided by the security council to have clause by clause negotiations with the Group of Four. India had a good position over many countries in 2016, but we could not get the membership that year. Let us see what happens this September,” he said.