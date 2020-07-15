e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Molten tar spills on the road after tanker overturns on Pune-Mumbai expressway

Molten tar spills on the road after tanker overturns on Pune-Mumbai expressway

pune Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A tanker, carrying tar weighing at least 29 tonnes, met with an accident along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at the 96km spot on the expressway in the jurisdiction of the Dehu road police station.

While the cleaner of the truck got minor injuries, the driver received no injuries, according to officials of the Dehu road police station. The truck was headed to Sangli from Mumbai in the morning hours when the incident occurred.

The cleaner has been identified as Rahul Yadav, who was taken to Pavana Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

“The tar was molten and hot, so we could not go near it. We put mud in its path and directed the flow outside the expressway carriageway. The amount which was spilled on the road has to now cool down and solidify before we call a JCB and scrape it off. It has covered one (out of three) lanes, but the traffic is less,” said Shantaram Garade, worker of Highway Control of IRB who is working on the site.

“Of the four lanes, two are free for vehicular movement. The molten tar has formed a 6-7 inch layer on the road,” he added.

The incident was recorded at Dehu road police station as an accident.

top news
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Air India to send some staff on leave without pay based on health, efficiency
Air India to send some staff on leave without pay based on health, efficiency
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
‘India and EU share universal values like democracy’: PM at India-EU Summit
Congress considers anti-defection law against Sachin Pilot, experts weigh in
Congress considers anti-defection law against Sachin Pilot, experts weigh in
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
‘Come back to home in Jaipur’: Congress again reaches out to Sachin Pilot
Amid border row, India allows Armed Forces to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
Amid border row, India allows Armed Forces to speed up weapon purchases worth Rs 300 crore
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
Bihar businessman buys land on the moon, find out how much it cost 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In