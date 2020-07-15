Molten tar spills on the road after tanker overturns on Pune-Mumbai expressway

pune

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 18:05 IST

A tanker, carrying tar weighing at least 29 tonnes, met with an accident along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at the 96km spot on the expressway in the jurisdiction of the Dehu road police station.

While the cleaner of the truck got minor injuries, the driver received no injuries, according to officials of the Dehu road police station. The truck was headed to Sangli from Mumbai in the morning hours when the incident occurred.

The cleaner has been identified as Rahul Yadav, who was taken to Pavana Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

“The tar was molten and hot, so we could not go near it. We put mud in its path and directed the flow outside the expressway carriageway. The amount which was spilled on the road has to now cool down and solidify before we call a JCB and scrape it off. It has covered one (out of three) lanes, but the traffic is less,” said Shantaram Garade, worker of Highway Control of IRB who is working on the site.

“Of the four lanes, two are free for vehicular movement. The molten tar has formed a 6-7 inch layer on the road,” he added.

The incident was recorded at Dehu road police station as an accident.