mondaymusings: What is at the heart of #MeToo movement?

Modern civilisations, driven by a consumerist culture have left mankind ill-equipped to deal with the sexual urge.

The #MeToo movement has engulfed our country in a manner that is unprecedented. It has brought us face to face, like never before, with the hazards and harassment that women have suffered at our work places, across industries and institutions.

What began as a solitary act of courage on part of Tanushree Dutta in naming a Bollywood actor who allegedly harassed her on the sets of a Hindi film, turned into a tsunami of allegations from other women about other men, within a matter of days.

A union minister in the Narendra Modi government and a Bollywood actor/director are among those heading this list of prominent men accused of despicable behaviour towards women.

Men in high positions across professions- be they in journalism, the entertainment industry or corporate organisations- have been accused of grossly misusing their positions and authority to abuse women in a sexual manner. The accusations range from outright charges of rape to groping and other inappropriate behaviour.

A common thread that emerges in all of the alleged transgressions is the forceful, aggressive behaviour of the bosses with complete disregard to the discomfort and protests from the women involved. There was no element of consent, although even that does not make it acceptable in a work environment, as was amply demonstrated in the Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal which took a heavy toll on the American presidency.

Isn’t there something deeper at work here? For one, the #MeToo movement has exploded at a time when India is in the midst of a raging sexual revolution. New attitudes are being embraced when it comes to matters of sex and relationships, shaped by the Internet and media-driven content that is flooding our mindspace. The objectification of women has become all the more accentuated as one of the hallmarks of a consumerist society.

American philosopher Will Durant put it aptly when he said, “After hunger, sex is our strongest instinct and greatest problem.”

He, then, observed that modern civilisation has “unwisely stimulated this sexual impulse,” and “blown it up with a thousand forms of incitation, advertisement, emphasis, and display, and have armed it with the doctrine that inhibition is dangerous…”

What has emerged through the #MeToo movement is but the symptom of the disease of sexual stimulation that lies deeply embedded in modern civilisations. We are continuing to live in denial when it comes to matters of sex and human behaviour.

The #MeToo movement is at its peak today and will hopefully help sanitise our workplaces for women. But to what extent will this change be permanent? The problem is far deeper and the question is, are we willing to boldly address the disease or are content with just dealing with the symptoms?

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 14:18 IST