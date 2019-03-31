Moti John hockey: Excellency Academy excels with ease in final

It turned out to be a one-sided contest in the first leg of women’s semi-final as Excellency Academy defeated Super XI Girls Academy 2-0 in the Moti John hockey invitational tournament at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Poligras Stadium on Saturday.

Excellency Academy proved out to be too strong for Super XI Girls Academy who had most of the players from under-14 age group.

In contrast, Excellency Academy had players who have represented for Maharashtra in national games.

In the very first minute, centre forward player Shradha Tiwari netted the first goal for the Excellency Academy.

The goal was set up by Bhavan Khade who first gave the pass to Swaleha Sayyed who then gave small pass inside D to Tiwari who made no mistake to score an easy goal.

Sukanya Dhaware captain of the Super XI Girls Academy was trying her very best to dodge the ball from Excellency defenders but failed on most of the occasions.

“Age is a major factor between both the team. My team players are too young whereas most of the Excellency players are above 20 which makes a big difference while playing,” said Nitin Salvi, coach, Super XI Girls Academy.

Things were getting tougher for Super XI as the rock-solid defence line of Excellency Academy were not allowing them to cross the centre line.

“Girls were taking the match very easy since the opponents were not to strong. We all enjoy playing together so final will be fun and we are looking to give our best performance,” said Ruqqaiya Shaikh, captain, Excellency Academy.

5 Star Sports Club pips St Joseph School

It turned out to be an unforgettable day for St Joseph School, Pashan, as they missed four penalty corners, one penalty stroke and twice their forward players, missed the goal scoring opportunity by inches in their 0-1 loss against 5 Star Sports Club.

Playing without senior players - 5 Star Sports Club defence line proved out to be a lethal weapon as they did not allow St Joseph to score a single goal.

The lone goal of the match came from Pooja Rathod of 5 Star Sports Club in the 18th minute.

“In the final game, our senior players will also play. Excellency Academy is the strong team but we will give our best tomorrow,” said SS Thapa coach of 5 Star Sports Club.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 17:23 IST