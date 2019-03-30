Moti John Hockey: Sam’s brace helps Pune City Line Boys secure semi-final spot

Sam Kaldula’s two goals in the second half helped Pune City Line Boys (PCLB) beat Sports Authority (SA) Gujarat and qualify for the semi-finals of Moti John memorial open invitational hockey tournament played at Dhyan Chand poligras stadium, Pimpri on Friday.

SA Gujarat opened their score at the 11th minute with the help of a penalty corner gifted by a foul play of Ganesh Palande, goalkeeper of Pune City Line Boys.

While taking over the penalty corner, it was captain Nikal Assani who drifted the ball to Ruchit Patil who went in and smashed to nets helping SA Gujarat to take a lead by the end of first quarter 1-0.

As the game resumed, a nice play of hockey from PCLB was witnessed at the 16th minute when Prajwal Mourhkar gave a cross hit to Krishna Musale playing left out who scored it into the nets helping his team level the score 1-1 till the end of first half.

The second half of the game was dominated by Pune City Line Boys with three goals from Kaldula in 35th and 39th minute and one from Akash Khaire in the 44th minute which helped PCLB secure a place in semi-finals.

Assani, captain of SA Gujarat, displayed a good game in the second half by scoring two goals in 43rd and 58th minute but was not enough to chase over. The scores were settled 4-3 by the end of the regulation time.

“Players had good coordination among themselves, which was good to watch as a coach,” said Kamlakar Gaikwad, coach, Pune City Line Boys.

“The game showed players have the mental and physical toughness to battle things out in a rough way,” Gaikwad added

Pune City Line Boys will face Food Corporation of India (FCI) Pune in the semifinals of Moti John memorial open invitational hockey tournament at Dhyan Chand poligras stadium, Pimpri, to be played on March 30.

The game was the fourth and last quarterfinal. Hence, the teams that enter the semis are Pune City Line Boys, PIC, Pune Rovers Academy and Excellency Academy who will battle out for the final spot on Saturday.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 17:20 IST