Motorcycle-borne chain snatchers target women walkers in Pune

Two cases of chain snatching have been reported in the city on April 6.

Gold chains worth Rs 1.55 lakh were snatched in Kothrud and Chatuhshrungi on Saturday. In both cases, the accused, rode motorcycles and targeted older women walking the streets.

In the first case, two unidentified people on a motorbike snatched a mangalsutra worth Rs 30,000 from a 52-year-old woman. The victim was taking a walk in Bhusari colony, Kothrud. A complaint has been registered at Kothrud police station.

In the second case, a 50-year-old woman lodged a complaint with Chatuhshrungi police after two unidentified individuals snatched her gold mangalsutra worth Rs 1.25 lakh on Saturday. The victim was taking a stroll on the footpath. The police are yet to make arrests in both the cases.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 16:13 IST