MSEDCL restores power supply at Warje after PMC pays dues

pune Updated: Mar 14, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) restored power supply to street lights in Warje on Saturday after Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) paid the dues.

The power supply department officials said that the street lights in Warje regional ward office area remained defunct as the civic administration delayed in paying bills.

Hemant Rasne, PMC standing chairman, said, “PMC is the biggest customer of MSEDCL. The civic body is working for the residents’ benefit. It is wrong to cut power supply without giving prior notice. The civic body is helping MSEDCL by allocating spaces for installing equipment and also waiving laying charges. Despite this, MSEDCL cut the power supply.”

Shrinivas Kandul, PMC electric department head, said, “MSEDCL had disconnected power in Warje on Thursday and restored it on Saturday after speaking with the municipal commissioner. As the financial year is nearing an end, MSEDCL launched a drive to recover money and cut supply of those who had pending dues. PMC paid the MSEDCL bill online.”

