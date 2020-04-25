MSLTA is getting ready for tough times in post covid era

pune

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:54 IST

The deadly coronavirus has brought tennis in Pune to a screeching halt. From players to coaches to tournaments, everything has suffered a severe blow. Pune has 40 coaching centres and 455 tennis courts.

April, May and June – these months have always been reserved for Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association’s (MSLTA) summer circuit, where around 50-60 tournaments take place across the city, but none of the tournaments will take place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunder Iyer, secretary, MSLTA said, “It is our peak season and during this time tournaments for under-10, 12, 14 and 16 categories are organised. So as an association we need to take care of the whole system in these trying times which include officials, stringers, ball boys and ground maintenance staff along with players. The next season begins after the monsoon in October.”

“As a stop-gap arrangement we will be providing two months ration to our coaches in various districts at MSLTA coaching centres. We have informed our zonal coordinators and we are preparing a list of coaches. We have received 60 names so far and more will be added to the list,” added Iyer.

Tennis in times of Covid

“We are working on long-term plans. One thing is sure, sports will definitely take a hit in post covid era, so even when tennis restarts we need to come up with different guidelines for conducting tournaments. Like having more district-wise tournaments instead of state and nationals or having draws of 16 instead of 32,” said Iyer.

In last couple of years, MSLTA has focussed on developing centres like Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurnagabad and Sangli with an aim of promoting tennis in rural parts of the country.

“Smaller centres will have more impact of this pandemic. As tennis is an expensive, it may also be difficult for parents to send their children due to the current pay cuts,” added Iyer.

A lot depends on government protocols

According to Iyer, how the government will facilitate sports activities after the lockdown is a major concern for all city-based sports associations. “The associations will only get a clear picture after the government announces the protocols. I hope action starts soon but complete normalcy will surely take time to return. Many things also depend on schools reopening and once the guidelines are out for them, there will be clarity on sports as well,” added Iyer.

Role of Sponsors

Sponsors have always played key role for tennis and keeping them on the board and attracting new sponsors will be difficult after the lockdown, according to Iyer.

Box:

Key challenges

No. of tournaments suspended: 60 (across Maharashtra)

Most affected age groups: u10, 12, 14 and 16

Lockdown challenge: To keep sponsors on board