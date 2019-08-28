Mungantiwar writes to PMC, Maha-Metro to minimise damage to Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary

pune

Sudhir Mungantiwar, state forest minister, has asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) to minimise the damage being caused to the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary in the city during the ongoing developmental works.

The letter sent to the civic body and Maha-Metro on July 30 states, “Take special cognisance of the work being done in the Salim Ali bird sanctuary and take all the efforts to minimise damage to the sanctuary during the construction works.”

While the PMC commissioner did not respond to calls, Hemant Sonawane, general manager, public relation office (PRO), Maha-Metro, said, “We are aware that the letter has been sent to us, however, we have not received it yet. During the ongoing metro construction, we are not cutting trees, instead, we will be transplanting them in the nearby areas which refute the possibility of any severe damage.”

“Having said so, considering the letter from the state forest minister, we will revisit our plan and see if improvisations can be done,” added Sonawane.

Dharmaraj Patil, an ornithologist, said, “The letter from the forest minister himself is surely a step towards protecting this sanctuary. Yet, the real protection will happen only if the local administration promptly acts on the letter. Else, it will be just an eyewash.”

He added, “Our group is continuously following up on the sanctuary issue and still we haven’t received any concrete commitment from the PMC while the biodiversity at the site is deteriorating day by day.”

Initially, the Vanaz-Ramwadi corridor metro route was planned on Ahmednagar road from Gunjan chowk to Ramwadi, but the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) stated that no construction can be carried out within 100 metres of the heritage site Aga Khan Palace. Hence, the metro route was changed and the new stretch was planned through the bird sanctuary.

This route was opposed by citizen activists, residents of Kalyaninagar and NGO Friends of Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary claiming that the construction would severely affect the sanctuary’s biodiversity.

