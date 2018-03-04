My city my voice: Hinjewadi residents meet Supriya Sule to discuss development issues

Residents of societies and mega townships of Hinjewadi and Maan Marunji met member of parliament Supriya Sule on Saturday and discussed various issues they have been facing. Over 70 residents attended the meeting called by Sule where gram panchayat and zilla parishad members were also present .

Earlier, the Hinjewadi IT Park Residents' Welfare Association (HIRWA) had written a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with a charter of demands and had voiced their concerns related to the non availability of water supply, lack of roads, lack of amenities, garbage dumping and burning issue, security and other concerns.

According to local residents, the suburb has always been neglected by the municipal corporation when it comes to providing basic amenities to around 50,000 residents living in the area.

"The area lacks major basic necessities such as water supply, proper road development, footpaths, sewage treatment system, parks, public transport, traffic management and security," said Anshul Gupta, a member of HIRWA.

The residents had demanded and supported the merger of the village into PCMC corporation limits as the total population in housing societies and townships is expected to cross 2 lakh by the year 2020.