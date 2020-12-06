e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Pune News / Three winners announced at National Conference on Social Innovation

Three winners announced at National Conference on Social Innovation

pune Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Pune International Centre (PIC) announced winners of the 8th National Conference on Social Innovation (NCSI) under three categories including urban, rural and tribal.

NCSI has been organised in association with the National Innovation Foundation and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, on Saturday. NCSI recognised 18 social innovators from urban, rural and tribal categories of 100 entries from various fields including education, health and environment. Each category had six innovators, of which one from each category was chosen as the winner.

The winners included Nitesh Bhardwaj, founder of Ulgulan Foundation in the tribal category; Ayush Nigam, founder of Distinct Horizon in the rural category and Shashank Nimkar, founder of Earth Tatva in the urban category.

Ulgulan Foundation in the tribal category is working to create social awareness and raise local issues by using mobile films in tribal areas of Maharashtra, while Distinct Horizon in the rural category is innovating agricultural machinery that can double the profits of farmers and reduce GHG (green house gas) emissions.

Earth Tatva in the urban category works to reduce mining for natural resources by making products from recycled ceramics under closed loops zero waste manufacturing process. The winners will be offered a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

