National institute of Naturopathy to construct 250-bed hospital in Pune

pune

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:47 IST

National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), also known as Baput Bhavan, will construct a 250-bed hospital and deemed university in Pune, which would be spread over 25 acres at Yewalewadi.

The institute will have courses related to naturopathy. National Institute of Naturopathy director Dr K Satya Lakshmi, said, “The 250-bed hospital work is already in progress. The campus will run on Gurukul basis.”

“The total project cost is Rs 200 crore which has been approved by the central government. The project is known as Nisarg Gram project and spread over 25 acres. As per the existing plan, the project will have 250-bed indoor treatment facility, yoga and meditation hall, living Gandhi memorial, undergraduate, post graduate, PhD and paramedical courses in yoga and naturopathy discipline and research institute,” she added.

She added that the campus will have staff quarters, herbal garden, open amphitheatre, hostels for boys and girls. The project will run on solar power and will be a zero waste zone as it is a green building project.

The director said, “Mahatma Gandhi used to stay at Bapu Bhavan in Pune and considered it his home. The National Institute of Naturopathy is working under the Ministry of Ayush as an autonomous body. It is spreading Bapu’s message through naturopathy. Naturopathy treatment is being accepted across the world.”

Dr Satya Laxmi said, “We have applied to get the deemed university status for our new campus and the University Grant Commission is positive about it.”