National rowing c’ship: Komal, Bhagyashree win gold for Maharashtra

Komal Bodke and Bhagyashree Chavan won a gold medal for Maharashtra, while Mrunmayee Salgaonkar settled for silver at the 22nd sub-junior and 4th Inter-state Challengers Sprint National Rowing Championship which concluded at the Army Rowing Node on Tuesday.

In the women’s challenger pair event, Bodke and Chavan clocked 1:49.28 to win the gold medal. The duo defeated Haryana (Sweeti Kumar and Parminder Kaur) and Madhya Pradesh team (Jyoti Kushwaha and Savita Dangi).

Maharashtra claimed the third position in the tournament while the overall championship was won by Madhya Pradesh. The second spot was shared by Telangana and Kerala.

Overall, Maharashtra won two golds and one silver and a bronze medal during the event.

The second gold medal for the state was won by Sagar Ghuge. He clocked 1 minute 36.70 seconds to win the men’s single scull event ahead of Jharkhand’s Gurpratapsingh (1:38.70), while the bronze medals went to Delhi’s Ravindra Kumar (1:38.36) and B Bhanukumar (1:41.52) of Telangana.

Silver for Maharashtra came in the women’s challenger scull event where Salgaonkar completed the distance of 500 metres in one minute and 55.96 seconds while the gold was clinched by Anshika Bharti of Madhya Pradesh (1:55.35) and bronze medal went to Jesna C K of Kerala (1:58.21).

Results:

Men:

Challenger Pair: 1. Amol Padmukh and Sandeep Yadav (MP) 1:33.33; 2. Maninder Singh and Jagdeep Singh (Pun) 1:34.84; 3. Jaswinder Singh and Lakhveer Singh (Jhar) 1:36.43; 4. Himmat Pingale and Vijaykumar Dhage (Mah) 1:36.00.

Women:

Challenger Single Scull: 1. Anshika Bharti (MP) 1:55.35; 2. Mrunmayee Salgaonkar (Mah) 1:55.96; 3. Jesna C K (Ker) 1:58.21, 4. Suruchkumari (Bih) 1:59.21.

Challenger Pair: 1. Komal Bodke and Bhagyashree Chavan (Mah) 1:49.28: 2. Sweeti Kumar and Parminder Kaur (Har) 1:51.24; 3. Jyoti Kushwaha and Savita Dangi (MP) 1:54.65; 4. Archana Yadav and M Havya (Tel) 1:58.80.

Challenger Double Sculls: 1. Zuniya Grace and Aalia SA (Ker) 1:49.95; 2. S Chowdhary and Sanjana Ghosh (Ben) 1:50.32; 3. C Yadav and Pratusha Jain (MP) 1:51.15; 4. Shaveena Begum and Shweta Mandal (Mah) 1:53.14.

Sub-Junior Single Scull: 1. B Hemlata (Tel) 1:57.55; 2. Maryan (Ker) 1:00.35; 3. D Paul (Ben) 2:00.96; 4. Nikita Darekar (Mah) 2:01.77.

