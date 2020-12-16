e-paper
NCP likely to appoint new city unit president

pune Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:42 IST
Abhay Khairnar
         

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to appoint a new city unit president for Pune. The willing candidates have already started lobbying for it. Recently while campaigning for the graduate constituency, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar hinted at the new recruitments at Balgandharva melava.

While addressing party workers at Balgandharva, Pawar said, “After the graduate constituency election and assembly session, the party will start new appointments in the city.”

NCP city unit president Chetan Tupe, said, “The party had appointed me as the city unit president and I have completed two years of my tenure. I will follow the decision of the party.”

Many candidates from the city unit of NCP are vying for the post.

Former mayor Prashant Jagtap; former mayor Datta Dhankawade; former deputy mayor Deepak Mankar; NCP leader Pradip Deshmukh and Subhash Deshmukh are some of the front-runners.

Party sources aware of the development, said, “The party is likely to take a decision regarding the city unit president’s post very soon. Ajit Pawar has already discussed the city unit’s post with some workers.”

One of the NCP leaders added, “The party should appoint a grassroots worker. After Ravindra Malwadkar, no other grassroots party worker has been appointed to this post.”

Considering the municipal elections, the city unit post is important. A few months ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party appointed a new city unit president. Hence, NCP and Cong are likely to follow suit.

Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
‘Does he know anything about farming?’: MP CM slams Rahul Gandhi
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
