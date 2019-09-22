NCP to contest 4 assembly seats, Cong gets 3, 1 seat for alliance partner in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:56 IST

Out of the total eight assembly segments in the city, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be contesting four seats while the Congress will field their candidates in three constituencies. One seat will be left for alliance partners, said NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday.

He was in the city to address party workers.

He said, “The NCP will contest four out of eight assembly segments in Pune - Hadapsar, Khadakwasla, Parvati and Wadgaonsheri. Congress will contest the Shivajinagar, Kasba and Cantonment seats while one assembly seat of Kothrud has been left for the alliance partners.”

He added, “The names of the candidates will be declared in the next eight days.”

In the 2014 polls, both the Congress and NCP fought elections separately and lost all seats. In 2009, the two alliance partners contested four seats each while going to polls. Of the 288 seats, Congress-NCP plans to contest 125 each while 38 seats will be shared among smaller allies like Raju Shetti led Swabhimani Paksha.

Pawar said, “We must forget the Lok Sabha verdict and work together in the upcoming assembly elections. The poll issues for Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections are different. Hence, we must not get affected by the past and should work towards defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena.”

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 while the results will be declared on October 24.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 17:48 IST