NDRF, fire brigade rescue 8,842 residents to safety in Pune

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:15 IST

Knee-deep water and rescue operations to evacuate residents stranded in housing societies were a common sight on Monday as rains continued to wreak havoc in the city for the third day. Some residents in Baner and Balewadi were forced to leave their homes as low-lying areas were inundated.

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune district collector, said, “National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed across district are carrying out rescue operations. A total of 13, 336 residents have been rescued in the district in the last two days. On Monday, 8,842 people were safely evacuated in Pune district.”

For Madhurima Sarkar and her family, it was a tough situation when water started entering into their bungalow in Prathamesh Park society, Balewadi. “The situation was terrible. We have senior citizens and a baby in the family. The water level continued to rise and we were stranded since Sunday morning. We adjusted till Sunday, but on Monday the entire society was waterlogged and we had to move out. We were safely evacuated by the NDRF teams with the help of a lifeboat,” she said

According to officials, a team of 18 NDRF and fire brigade officials was deployed to evacuate residents from Prathmesh Park. A total of 84 residents were evacuated from here.

S Basu, a resident of Sai Datta Residency in Baner, was rescued with the help of makeshift boats. She said, “We were stuck in our flat for the past two days. We decided to move out as there is no water supply and electricity. We will check-in to a nearby hotel and wait till the situation gets normal. There are five buildings and 128 flats in the society. Most of the residents have been evacuated and moved to their relatives’ house in a safe location.”

SB Jethani a senior citizen from Sai Datta Residency, said, “We have left our house with our luggage. Our relatives reside in Mumbai. However, the situation there is equally bad and hence we cannot go there. We plan to stay in a hotel.”

