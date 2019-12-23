Need to synergize tech with paediatric nephrology: Lt Gen Naithani

pune

There is a need to harness and synergize the strengths of information technology in India with the expertise of paediatric nephrology so that the knowledge reaches to the doctors in the periphery areas and benefits patients in the remotest locations of the country, said Lt Gen Nardeep Naithani, director and commandant, AFMC, Pune, on Monday.

He was speaking at the 31st Annual Conference by Indian Society of Paediatric Nephrology organised by Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) and KEM Hospital from December 20 to 22 at AFMC.

“There is a need to update the doctors and paediatricians about the rapid advancements in the field to empower them with knowledge about managing children with kidney diseases with the best evidence-based clinical practice guidelines,” said Naithani.

The scientific programme was coordinated by Brig Amit Devgan from the department of paediatrics, AFMC, Pune and Dr Jyoti Sharma of KEM Hospital. The dignitaries included prominent paediatric nephrologists from across the globe, namely Dr Kim Hui Yap from Singapore, Dr Pieue Cochat from France, Dr Edwin Wong, Dr Anne Wright, Dr Divyesh Desai and Dr Rukshana Shroff from the UK.

Eminent national faculty attending the conference includes Maj Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, AVSM, VSM; Dr RN Srivastava; Dr Arvind Bagga; senior paediatric nephrologists from Armed Forces Col Tathagata Bose, Gp Capt Saroj Patnaik and Surg Capt Ranjeet Thergaonkar and many senior paediatricians from across the country.

Over 200 delegates are attending the scientific programme. The pre-conference workshop on December 20, 2019, included ultrasonography in paediatric nephrology, non- invasive urodynamics and scientific writing.