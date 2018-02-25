Nepal ‘premiere’ sets up FTII for global release of courses

After successfully conducting a training programme for emerging Nepalese talent in the field of acting, the city-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) is now set to go global.

According to FTII officials, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has reacted positively to the FTII conducting training programmes for other countries. “MEA officials during our initial interaction have responded very positively. Through Indian missions in other countries we hope to get in touch with people interested in making a career in cinema and aspiring to get trained at FTII,” says director of FTII, Bhupenda Kainthola, over the phone.

The focus at this point in time is to train emerging talent - actors and technicians - from various countries in Asia and Africa.

The decision to train aspiring actors from other countries was taken recently when FTII designed a “customised course” for the Nepalese team. Currently, a group of 20 actors from Nepal are in Pune for a 20-day course, after the Indian embassy in the neighbouring Himalayan country approached the Pune institute for a short-term course.

This was the first time FTII conducted a training programme for foreign nationals. Some of the participants, mostly between the age-group of 25 to 35, are known names in the Nepalese film industry, says Kainthola.

“FTII is regarded as premium institute in the country and with these strengths, we want to go global and make an international footprint,” Kainthola adds.

Set up in 1961, FTII imparts world-class training in filmmaking and television programming. Some of its notable alumni include Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Balu Mahendra, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Resul Pookutty.

Sabina Gopali, a Nepalese actor who is undergoing training at the FTII, says, ”As we undergo the training, there is confidence among us that the programme will benefit us in our personal and professional life.”

When asked why the FTII is focusing on Asian and African countries, Kainthola said Europe and America has a history of better facilities. “Ideally, we would like to start with Afghanistan, which is undergoing a reformation.”

FTII, as part of its revamp process, has recently introduced short-term courses, which are being conducted off-campus at various places. A 2010 Hewitt Association report recommended that FTII introduce short-term courses at competitive rates to offset costs of the subsidised long-term courses, allowing the institute to become self-reliant and upgrade its facilities.