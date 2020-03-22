Nepalese national arrested for assaulting two children, wife

pune

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 21:00 IST

A Nepali national has been arrested and remanded to police custody, on Sunday, for assaulting his wife and two sons - one five-year-old and seven-year-old at their Kondhwa residence.

The man has been identified as Ekendra Ramsingh Bika, 30; whereas the complainant, who is his wife, has been identified as Champa Ekendra Bika, 23, both of whom live near Buddha Vihar in Kondhwa and are natives of Accham in Nepal, said police.

In her complaint, the woman stated that her husband, who is unemployed, would beat her for not doing household chores. The man assaulted the elder son using a belt last week, and beat the younger son, using his fists on March 16.

While he left leather belt marks on the 7-year-old’s face, the younger one was hit hard on his head and had to undergo CT scan at Sassoon General Hospital. On Saturday afternoon, he held the complainant by the hair and banged her nose against a wall in their house. He also punched her until she started to bleed, said the complainant.

The complainant works as a domestic worker and is undergoing treatment for injuries on her nose and face. Her employer helped her register a complaint, said police.

A case under Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 along with Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous means or weapons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the man at Kondhwa police station.