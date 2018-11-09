New rule on right to education to cause delay in admission process

Irked by norms of additional inspection and mandatory submission of Aadhaar details in the new government resolution, for admissions under the right to education (RTE) quota, city experts reveal flaws that can delay the process rather than making it more efficient. According to them, the introduction of ‘unnecessary changes’, as opposed to the needed reforms is only going to slow down the admission process.

This comes after the state government recently released a government resolution (GR) for admissions under the 25 per cent Right to Education (RTE) quota, laying down a number of new norms like inclusion of a first come, first served (FCFS) round, a mandate for private schools to review Aadhaar details before admissions, etc.

Prior to this, the admission procedure had a total of four regular admission rounds. However, the GR has now revised the process with three regular admission rounds and an FCFS round post that. The changes will be applied across all schools in the state from the academic year 2019-20.

Responding to the change, Sharad Javadekar, convenor of akhil Bharatiya samajwadi adhyapak sabha and founder of RTE action committee, said, “This will hardly make any difference to the students who are still trying to get the deserved seat, despite all the delay in the last phase. Also, the core problem was never the number of rounds, but the lack of proactive implementation and the bureaucracy. Both will remain the same with or without FCFS, it will end up being yet another so-called reform on paper.”

On the mandate for Aadhaar details, he said, “The reform is ideally supposed to be student-friendly. But, with this clause, they have put yet another obstacle for the needy students, many of who might not have an Aadhaar card in first place. This will give many schools yet another opportunity to deny them the education they deserve.” This mandate stands in contradiction to the statement of the Supreme Court in September, which had clarified that Aadhaar is not a must for school children.

Jagrutti Dharmadhikari president of independent English school association (IESA) and principal of saraswati bhuvan English school, said, “Firstly, these students are being sent by government post authentication, then why to add another level of authentication of Aadhaar, which the Supreme Court has already stated against.”

The GR further mandates education officers to visit schools to check audit records and ensure that all details like basic facilities and school fees in mentioned on the government portal SARAL, before paying funds as per the reimbursement claims.

Dharmadhikari is one of the school principals who have been resisting against the RTE process for the delay in the payment of reimbursements. “All the schools have already uploaded all the details on systematic administrative reforms for the achievement of learning by students (SARAL), then what is the need for another stage of inspection. This is nothing but a ploy for further delay.”

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 14:50 IST