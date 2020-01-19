NGT green signals road widening in Karvenagar, 88 trees to be cut

pune

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:27 IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given its go-ahead for the road between Cummins College and Mahalaxmi Lawns in Karvenagar to be widened, effectively allowing the felling of trees in the area.

According to an order passed by the tribunal, trees will be allowed to be cut only if new ones are first planted.

The order was passed by a principal bench of NGT comprising judicial member Justice SP Wangdi and expert member Siddhanta Das on January 16, and was made available on January 18.

“Considering aforementioned facts, inspection is carried out in accordance with the permission granted for cutting 88 trees and replanting 162 trees at Mahalaxmi Lawns (Panand road) 15 Mts DP road, Karvenagar, Pune and planting 750 trees in lieu thereof,” read a part of the inspection report cited in the NGT order.

The application against the felling of the trees was filed by Papillon Condominium, an apartment building in Karvenagar, against the Tree Authority under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). In September 2019, the tribunal asked PMC to form a committee for inspection of the situation and submit a report.

“Considering the detailed consideration of the facts and circumstances in the report, we do not find any reason as to why we should not accept it. It is accordingly directed so. We direct the Pune Municipal Corporation to act strictly in accordance with the findings and observations contained in the report and the recommendations made therein,” read the final part of the tribunal’s order.

The case was being heard by the principal bench through video conference pending appointment of a judicial member to the western zone of NGT.