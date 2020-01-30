e-paper
Pune News / NIA files application to seek transfer of Elgar Parishad case records; files fresh FIR

NIA files application to seek transfer of Elgar Parishad case records; files fresh FIR

pune Updated: Jan 30, 2020 16:54 IST
HT Correspondent
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved a local court in Pune seeking possession of all documents and material related to the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, according to a defence lawyer in the case.

The application was made by an NIA officer in the court of Additional Sessions Judge SR Navander, scheduled under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The NIA also informed in the application that a fresh first information report (FIR) has been being registered in the case on January 27, 2020.

“An application is made by NIA for transfer of all record and proceedings to special NIA court, Bombay. It’s also indicated that fresh NIA FIR is registered on January 27, 2020,” said advocate Rohan Nahar, representing one of the accused Varavara Rao, a Telugu poet.

The decision to transfer the case from the Pune police to the NIA was announced by the central government last week. A chargesheet in the case has already been registered by the Pune police in the matter and the proceedings are approaching a trial.

The defence lawyers will be opposing the move citing lack of legal provision for a court to take such a decision suo motu.

The state representative, district government pleaded (DGP) advocate Ujwala Pawar, will be filing a response to the NIA application on Monday. The court has also scheduled on Monday a hearing in the case filed between the accused and the Pune police.

The nine arrested accused in the case are lodged at the Yerawada Central Jail.

