Nigerian national held for cloning ATM cards in Pisoli

Nigerian national held for cloning ATM cards in Pisoli

pune Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
The Pune police cyber cell on Thursday arrested a Nigerian national for installing an ATM card cloning device at an ICICI Bank ATM in Pisoli.

The police have recovered a 16 GB pen drive from the accused, who has been identified as Johan Michael Andrew.

Police Inspector Jairam Paigude, the investigating officer in the case, said that they acted on a tip off and investigated the ATM in Pisoli. Further investigation led them to Andrew who was involved in the case.

A case under Sections 43,66 and 66 C of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Andrew and subsequently, he was arrested.

The cyber cell has appealed to the residents to check the ATM for skimmer and cloning devices before swapping their debit and credit cards.

