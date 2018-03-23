NIN, ICTRC to work together to bring holistic cancer treatment through naturopathy

The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune an autonomous body under Ministry of ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy (Ayush), Government of India is about to initiate a collaboration withIntegrated Cancer Treatment and Research Centre (ICTRC) in Wagholi. The collaboration will usher in integrated research in naturopathy to minimise the risks and side effects of traditional cancer treatment.

“Through the research, we would be incorporating yoga and pranayam, ayurvedic therapy and diet along with the traditional methods ofchemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery. We do not want to ask people to opt out of chemotheraphy or radiation therapy or even surgery and turn to naturopathy only. It is not to provide an alternative treatment to the disease, but to see how we can bring the best out of modern and ancient medicine and reduce risks,” said professor Satya Lakshmi, director of the institute.

In addition to this, under the ministry of Ayush, NIN in collaboration withCentre for complementary and integrative health at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), has also begun research on ayurvedic adjuvant cancer medicines, this month. Theseadjuvant medicines are to focus on relieving pain and tackle the side effects of conventional treatment methods.

These natural and herb based medications which are to be free of any pesticides, pathogens, and heavy metals, will be used to tackle side effects likediarrhoea, constipation, fatigue, neutropenia, delirium, oedema,hair loss,memory or concentration issues, infection, lymphoedema, mouth and throat problems,fertility issues in men and much more.

“Through these medicines, the aim is to improve the patient’s compliance and response to the treatment. This research will ensure a holistic outlook towards cancer treatment which can be of universal importance,” she added.

The project, which is expected to finish by the end of this year, will also have contributions from national research institutes like the National Centre of Cell Science (NSCC), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER),Serum Institute of India, Manipal University, and National Cancer Institute, an international institutebased in the United States of America.