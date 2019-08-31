No deaths due to swine flu in Pune since August 10, say health officials

pune

There have been no fatalities due to influenza A H1N1, a.k.a swine flu, in Pune city since August 10, 2019.

On August 9, 2019, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) released the information for 17 deaths due to swine flu in the preceding months.

Since then, despite reports of deaths due to swine flu across the state, “Pune”, according to Dr Pradeep Awate, epidemic disease head, Maharashtra, “Has had no swine flue cases at all. No death have been reported. The death toll is static. We have had 205 deaths in the state between January and August.”

