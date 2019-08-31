e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 31, 2019

No deaths due to swine flu in Pune since August 10, say health officials

According to Dr Pradeep Awate there is a declining trend when it comes to both positive cases and death due to H1N1

pune Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
On August 9, 2019, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) released the information for 17 deaths due to swine flu in the preceding months.
On August 9, 2019, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) released the information for 17 deaths due to swine flu in the preceding months.(HT/PHOTO)
         

There have been no fatalities due to influenza A H1N1, a.k.a swine flu, in Pune city since August 10, 2019.

On August 9, 2019, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) released the information for 17 deaths due to swine flu in the preceding months.

Since then, despite reports of deaths due to swine flu across the state, “Pune”, according to Dr Pradeep Awate, epidemic disease head, Maharashtra, “Has had no swine flue cases at all. No death have been reported. The death toll is static. We have had 205 deaths in the state between January and August.”

First Published: Aug 31, 2019 15:01 IST

more from pune
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss